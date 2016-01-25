Educators invited to apply for EIU Summer Writing Institute

CHARLESTON – The Eastern Illinois Writing Project (EIWP) is inviting local educators to participate in its 2016 Summer Institute to be held online and on campus at the Eastern Illinois University.

This institute is being held as a hybrid course and is open to educators from all disciplines in grades K – 16. It will meet online June 15, 16, 20, 21 and 22. On-campus classes will take place 10 AM – 3 PM on June 13, 14, 24, 27, 28, 29, 30 and July 5, 6 and 7 in Coleman Hall.

EIWP Director Robin Murray says it will provide teachers with the opportunity to improve student writing and learning, extend uses of writing in all disciplines and provide schools with an effective in-service model.

Participants will also learn to identify, celebrate and enhance the professional role of successful classroom teachers and apply a teacher-centered model to implement these goals.

Teachers involved in the institute will participate in daily and weekly activities. Some examples of these include: writing activities for personal and professional growth; sharing teaching ideas, reading and research; small and large group discussions; and coaching sessions with directors and teaching consultants.

There will also be collaboration through writing projects and networking with other professionals.

“We believe that the best teachers of teachers are other teachers and that the best teachers of writing are writers themselves,” Murray explains.

Teachers who attend the summer institute can receive six hours of graduate tuition waived and a $400 stipend to help cover the fees, along with continued growth as a teacher leader.

Those interested in applying can visit the page here and click on “Apply to the Summer Institute.” The application deadline is May 15, 2016. Class size is limited, so interested applicants are encouraged to apply soon.

Any questions or inquiries for further information can be directed to Director Robin Murray by phone at 217-581-2428 or by email at rlmurray@eiu.edu.