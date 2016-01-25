Unit 4 School Board Approves Securing The Option Of Acquiring Properties For Expansion

CHAMPAIGN – Unit 4 has been going back and forth on how to handle the overcrowding and aging building of Central High School.

Since last year, talks of relocation were in the plans and at Monday's meeting a new plan of securing real estate near the current location to expand the building were approved.

There are 8 properties the district is interested in and on Monday, they secured 3 of those locations.

Unit 4 Board President Chris Koeppel said, "We can now with everything in place have those conversations examine costs, compare costs what we would be able to provide at those locations."

This is just a securing of property not a purchase. The district has 18 months to make any final decisions with support from the community.