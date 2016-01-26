DMCOC scheduling LIHEAP appointments on January 29

DECATUR - Decatur-Macon County Opportunities Corporation officials say appointments to apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program will be accepted beginning January 29.

Officials say starting at 7:00 a.m., and continuing until 9:00 a.m. or until all appointments are filled, citizens will be able to make an appointment by visiting the Decatur Civic Center and talking to DMCOC staff. Additionally, telephone appointments will also be taken, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and continuing until all appointments are filled.

Appointments will be made on a first come, first served basis, and only one appointment will be available per household. Officials also say no phone calls will be taken at the Civic Center, and anyone applying for assistance must live in Macon County.

LIHEAP is an Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity program designed to help low-income families meet their home heating needs. For more information, call (217) 428-2193.