State lawmakers head to Kincaid to provide help for local residents affected by flooding

KINCAID - On January 26, two state lawmakers will open their offices to Christian County residents who have been affected by recent flooding.

Both State Senator Andy Manar and State Representative Sue Scherer will have office hours in Kincaid to help Christian County residents. The office hours for both will run from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Kincaid City Hall.

During this time, residence will be able to speak with Manar, Scherer, and representatives from the Illinois Department of Insurance, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and Illinois Attorney General's Office. Officials say those who wish to seek assistance are asked to call (217) 782-0228 to schedule an appointment.