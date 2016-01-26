Illinois Treasurer Frerichs investing more than $220 million into emerging tech companies

CHICAGO - Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs has announced that the state will invest more than $220 million in tech companies over the next three years.

In a news release, Frerichs says the investment into tech companies could see approximately 3,600 jobs created in the state. Frerichs also says the investments will be made with an emphasis on emerging companies in the state, with the hopes of earning investment returns for state residents and supporting technology jobs in Illinois.

The money will come from existing investments, and will not be affected by the state budget impasse. Additionally, the money will be spread between an estimated 15-to-20 funds, with no single fund receiving more than 15 percent of the total investment.

For more information about this investment and others, visit the Illinois State Treasurer's website.