CUSD #4 celebrates start of 2016 Young Entrepreneurship Program

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Unit 4 School District has announced that the 2016 Young Entrepreneurship Program will kick off on January 26.

School district officials say the program will kick off at EnterpriseWorks in the University of Illinois Research Park. The program aims to connect high school students with business community leaders in order to create awareness of entrepreneurship opportunities and to empower students as the transition into the workforce.

All participants are assigned to a community mentor, who helps the student develop a business plan and launch their own small business.

