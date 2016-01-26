H.S. Basketball Rankings - Jan. 26

Check below for the latest IHSA basketball media polls - released January 26, 2016.

BOYS

Class 4A                        
School                                W-L   Pts  Prv
1. Kenwood  (6)                       15-1  123    2
(tie)Simeon (7)                       15-3  123    3
3. Harvey Thornton                    14-1   93    4
4. Curie                              15-4   91    1
5. Evanston Township                  17-2   85    5
6. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)  16-4   53    9
7. Edwardsville                       15-4   45    7
8. Glenbard West                      16-1   22    6
9. Lisle (Benet Academy)              17-3   21   NR
10. Rock Island                       12-5   14    8

Others receiving votes: Riverside-Brookfield 13. East Moline United 12. Belleville East 9. Whitney Young 8. Homewood-Flossmoor 2. Naperville North 2.

Class 3A                        
School                                W-L   Pts      Prv
1. Morgan Park (13)                   15-1  139        1
2. Belleville (Althoff Catholic) (1)  17-2  125        2
3. Fenwick                            17-2  112        4
4. Galesburg                          22-1   72        7
5. Peoria Manual                      15-3   68        6
6. Bogan                              15-5   49        5
7. Rockford Boylan                    19-2   42        9
8. Washington                         19-1   40        8
9. Springfield Lanphier               15-3   39        3
10. Centralia                         18-2   38  NR

Others receiving votes: Bloomington 11. LaSalle-Peru 10. Springfield Southeast 7. Normal University 6. Dixon 6. Westchester St. Joseph 3. North Lawndale 2. Metamora 1.

Class 2A             
School                     W-L   Pts  Prv
1. Winnebago (8)           16-1  140    1
2. Breese Central (3)      19-2  128    2
3. Orr (2)                 14-2  121    3
4. Warrensburg-Latham (1)  15-0  102    4
5. Lawrenceville (1)       18-1   85    6
6. Seton Academy           15-4   81    5
7. Rockridge               14-4   46    7
8. Pleasant Plains         15-2   34    9
9. Teutopolis              16-5   19    8
(tie) Sterling Newman      18-2   19   NR

Others receiving votes: Hales Franciscan 17. Quincy Notre Dame 12. Bloomington Central Catholic 10. Nashville 6. Athens 1. Illiana Christian 1. Kewanee 1. Williamsville 1. Marshall 1.

Class 1A           
School                   W-L   Pts  Prv
1. Colfax Ridgeview (8)  18-2  135    1
2. Okawville (3)         19-3  131    2
3. Brimfield             19-1  112    3
4. Leo (3)               15-4   91    4
5. Liberty (1)           20-1   86    6
6. Metro-East Lutheran   20-3   77    8
7. Newark                18-2   51    9
8. Woodlawn              16-2   47    5
9. Flanagan              16-3   45    7
10. Payson Seymour       17-2   20   10

Others receiving votes: Quest Academy 13. Waterloo Gibault 7. Altamont 3. Arcola 3. LeRoy 3. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 1.

GIRLS

Class 4A
School                     W-L    Pts  Prv
 1. Montini (9)            21-1   134  1
 2. Fremd  (2)             19-2   125  2
 3. Edwardsville (3)       20-1   115  3
 4. Benet                  19-3   92   4
 5. Whitney Young          17-5   76   5
 6. Rock Island            22-3   62   6
 7. River Forest Trinity   17-4   53   8
 8. Huntley                20-3   35   10
 9. New Trier              19-4   33   9
10. Homewood-Flossmoor     13-3   12   NR

Others receiving votes: Proviso East 6. Buffalo Grove 6. Hersey 6. Hononegah 4. Quincy Notre Dame 3. Oswego East 1. Belleville West 1. Kenwood 1. Stevenson 1.

Class 3A
School                   W-L    Pts  Prv
 1. Morgan Park (14)     19-2   140  1
 2. Morton               21-3   100  2
 3. Chicago Marshall     21-2   99   4
 4. Galesburg            24-2   96   3
 5. Rockford Lutheran    18-1   92   5
 6. Rochester            18-3   74   6
 7. Charleston           20-1   54   8
 8. Burlington Central   17-2   38   9
 9. Rich East            20-4   21   10
10. Highland             19-4   20   7

Others receiving votes: Triad 11. Washington 8. North Lawndale 6. Springfield 5. Antioch 3. Champaign St. Thomas More 2. Salem 1.

Class 2A
School                             W-L    Pts  Prv
 1. Breese Central (14)            21-3   140  1
 2. Piasa Southwestern             21-3   125  3
 3. Knoxville                      22-4   94   5
 4. Teutopolis                     19-6   91   4
 5. Hillsboro                      20-3   85   2
 6. Bloomington Central Catholic   17-5   74   6
 7. Sherrard                       17-5   38   9
 8. Athens                         18-7   33   8
 9. Havana                         23-4   25   7
10. Peoria Christian               15-7   24   10

Others receiving votes: Byron 21. Tremont 8. Kewanee 6. Auburn 2. Flora 2. Camp Point Central 1. Lawrenceville 1.

Class 1A
School                           W-L    Pts  Prv
 1. Moweaqua Central A&M  (15)   19-0   150  1
 2. Annawan                      22-3   123  2
 3. Danville Schlarman           18-1   119  3
 4. Cissna Park                  22-1   90   4
 5. Calhoun                      19-2   86   5
 6. Lebanon                      19-1   66   7
 7. Brimfield                    21-4   64   6
 8. Catlin (Salt Fork)           21-2   28   9
 (tie) Liberty                   22-2   28   10
10. Indian Creek                 21-0   23   NR

Others receiving votes: Harvest Christian Academy 20. Ashton-Franklin Center 10. New Athens 7. Mount Olive 5. Winchester 2. Mendon Unity 1. Galena 1. Seton Academy 1. Wethersfield 1.

