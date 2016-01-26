H.S. Basketball Rankings - Jan. 26

Check below for the latest IHSA basketball media polls - released January 26, 2016.

BOYS

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Kenwood (6) 15-1 123 2

(tie)Simeon (7) 15-3 123 3

3. Harvey Thornton 14-1 93 4

4. Curie 15-4 91 1

5. Evanston Township 17-2 85 5

6. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 16-4 53 9

7. Edwardsville 15-4 45 7

8. Glenbard West 16-1 22 6

9. Lisle (Benet Academy) 17-3 21 NR

10. Rock Island 12-5 14 8

Others receiving votes: Riverside-Brookfield 13. East Moline United 12. Belleville East 9. Whitney Young 8. Homewood-Flossmoor 2. Naperville North 2.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morgan Park (13) 15-1 139 1

2. Belleville (Althoff Catholic) (1) 17-2 125 2

3. Fenwick 17-2 112 4

4. Galesburg 22-1 72 7

5. Peoria Manual 15-3 68 6

6. Bogan 15-5 49 5

7. Rockford Boylan 19-2 42 9

8. Washington 19-1 40 8

9. Springfield Lanphier 15-3 39 3

10. Centralia 18-2 38 NR

Others receiving votes: Bloomington 11. LaSalle-Peru 10. Springfield Southeast 7. Normal University 6. Dixon 6. Westchester St. Joseph 3. North Lawndale 2. Metamora 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Winnebago (8) 16-1 140 1

2. Breese Central (3) 19-2 128 2

3. Orr (2) 14-2 121 3

4. Warrensburg-Latham (1) 15-0 102 4

5. Lawrenceville (1) 18-1 85 6

6. Seton Academy 15-4 81 5

7. Rockridge 14-4 46 7

8. Pleasant Plains 15-2 34 9

9. Teutopolis 16-5 19 8

(tie) Sterling Newman 18-2 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Hales Franciscan 17. Quincy Notre Dame 12. Bloomington Central Catholic 10. Nashville 6. Athens 1. Illiana Christian 1. Kewanee 1. Williamsville 1. Marshall 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Colfax Ridgeview (8) 18-2 135 1

2. Okawville (3) 19-3 131 2

3. Brimfield 19-1 112 3

4. Leo (3) 15-4 91 4

5. Liberty (1) 20-1 86 6

6. Metro-East Lutheran 20-3 77 8

7. Newark 18-2 51 9

8. Woodlawn 16-2 47 5

9. Flanagan 16-3 45 7

10. Payson Seymour 17-2 20 10

Others receiving votes: Quest Academy 13. Waterloo Gibault 7. Altamont 3. Arcola 3. LeRoy 3. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 1.

GIRLS

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Montini (9) 21-1 134 1

2. Fremd (2) 19-2 125 2

3. Edwardsville (3) 20-1 115 3

4. Benet 19-3 92 4

5. Whitney Young 17-5 76 5

6. Rock Island 22-3 62 6

7. River Forest Trinity 17-4 53 8

8. Huntley 20-3 35 10

9. New Trier 19-4 33 9

10. Homewood-Flossmoor 13-3 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Proviso East 6. Buffalo Grove 6. Hersey 6. Hononegah 4. Quincy Notre Dame 3. Oswego East 1. Belleville West 1. Kenwood 1. Stevenson 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morgan Park (14) 19-2 140 1

2. Morton 21-3 100 2

3. Chicago Marshall 21-2 99 4

4. Galesburg 24-2 96 3

5. Rockford Lutheran 18-1 92 5

6. Rochester 18-3 74 6

7. Charleston 20-1 54 8

8. Burlington Central 17-2 38 9

9. Rich East 20-4 21 10

10. Highland 19-4 20 7

Others receiving votes: Triad 11. Washington 8. North Lawndale 6. Springfield 5. Antioch 3. Champaign St. Thomas More 2. Salem 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Breese Central (14) 21-3 140 1

2. Piasa Southwestern 21-3 125 3

3. Knoxville 22-4 94 5

4. Teutopolis 19-6 91 4

5. Hillsboro 20-3 85 2

6. Bloomington Central Catholic 17-5 74 6

7. Sherrard 17-5 38 9

8. Athens 18-7 33 8

9. Havana 23-4 25 7

10. Peoria Christian 15-7 24 10

Others receiving votes: Byron 21. Tremont 8. Kewanee 6. Auburn 2. Flora 2. Camp Point Central 1. Lawrenceville 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Moweaqua Central A&M (15) 19-0 150 1

2. Annawan 22-3 123 2

3. Danville Schlarman 18-1 119 3

4. Cissna Park 22-1 90 4

5. Calhoun 19-2 86 5

6. Lebanon 19-1 66 7

7. Brimfield 21-4 64 6

8. Catlin (Salt Fork) 21-2 28 9

(tie) Liberty 22-2 28 10

10. Indian Creek 21-0 23 NR

Others receiving votes: Harvest Christian Academy 20. Ashton-Franklin Center 10. New Athens 7. Mount Olive 5. Winchester 2. Mendon Unity 1. Galena 1. Seton Academy 1. Wethersfield 1.