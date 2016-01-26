H.S. Basketball Rankings - Jan. 26

H.S. Basketball Rankings - Jan. 26Posted:
Check below for the latest IHSA basketball media polls - released January 26, 2016.
BOYS
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Kenwood (6) 15-1 123 2
(tie)Simeon (7) 15-3 123 3
3. Harvey Thornton 14-1 93 4
4. Curie 15-4 91 1
5. Evanston Township 17-2 85 5
6. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 16-4 53 9
7. Edwardsville 15-4 45 7
8. Glenbard West 16-1 22 6
9. Lisle (Benet Academy) 17-3 21 NR
10. Rock Island 12-5 14 8
Others receiving votes: Riverside-Brookfield 13. East Moline United 12. Belleville East 9. Whitney Young 8. Homewood-Flossmoor 2. Naperville North 2.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Morgan Park (13) 15-1 139 1
2. Belleville (Althoff Catholic) (1) 17-2 125 2
3. Fenwick 17-2 112 4
4. Galesburg 22-1 72 7
5. Peoria Manual 15-3 68 6
6. Bogan 15-5 49 5
7. Rockford Boylan 19-2 42 9
8. Washington 19-1 40 8
9. Springfield Lanphier 15-3 39 3
10. Centralia 18-2 38 NR
Others receiving votes: Bloomington 11. LaSalle-Peru 10. Springfield Southeast 7. Normal University 6. Dixon 6. Westchester St. Joseph 3. North Lawndale 2. Metamora 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Winnebago (8) 16-1 140 1
2. Breese Central (3) 19-2 128 2
3. Orr (2) 14-2 121 3
4. Warrensburg-Latham (1) 15-0 102 4
5. Lawrenceville (1) 18-1 85 6
6. Seton Academy 15-4 81 5
7. Rockridge 14-4 46 7
8. Pleasant Plains 15-2 34 9
9. Teutopolis 16-5 19 8
(tie) Sterling Newman 18-2 19 NR
Others receiving votes: Hales Franciscan 17. Quincy Notre Dame 12. Bloomington Central Catholic 10. Nashville 6. Athens 1. Illiana Christian 1. Kewanee 1. Williamsville 1. Marshall 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Colfax Ridgeview (8) 18-2 135 1
2. Okawville (3) 19-3 131 2
3. Brimfield 19-1 112 3
4. Leo (3) 15-4 91 4
5. Liberty (1) 20-1 86 6
6. Metro-East Lutheran 20-3 77 8
7. Newark 18-2 51 9
8. Woodlawn 16-2 47 5
9. Flanagan 16-3 45 7
10. Payson Seymour 17-2 20 10
Others receiving votes: Quest Academy 13. Waterloo Gibault 7. Altamont 3. Arcola 3. LeRoy 3. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 1.
GIRLS
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Montini (9) 21-1 134 1
2. Fremd (2) 19-2 125 2
3. Edwardsville (3) 20-1 115 3
4. Benet 19-3 92 4
5. Whitney Young 17-5 76 5
6. Rock Island 22-3 62 6
7. River Forest Trinity 17-4 53 8
8. Huntley 20-3 35 10
9. New Trier 19-4 33 9
10. Homewood-Flossmoor 13-3 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Proviso East 6. Buffalo Grove 6. Hersey 6. Hononegah 4. Quincy Notre Dame 3. Oswego East 1. Belleville West 1. Kenwood 1. Stevenson 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Morgan Park (14) 19-2 140 1
2. Morton 21-3 100 2
3. Chicago Marshall 21-2 99 4
4. Galesburg 24-2 96 3
5. Rockford Lutheran 18-1 92 5
6. Rochester 18-3 74 6
7. Charleston 20-1 54 8
8. Burlington Central 17-2 38 9
9. Rich East 20-4 21 10
10. Highland 19-4 20 7
Others receiving votes: Triad 11. Washington 8. North Lawndale 6. Springfield 5. Antioch 3. Champaign St. Thomas More 2. Salem 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Breese Central (14) 21-3 140 1
2. Piasa Southwestern 21-3 125 3
3. Knoxville 22-4 94 5
4. Teutopolis 19-6 91 4
5. Hillsboro 20-3 85 2
6. Bloomington Central Catholic 17-5 74 6
7. Sherrard 17-5 38 9
8. Athens 18-7 33 8
9. Havana 23-4 25 7
10. Peoria Christian 15-7 24 10
Others receiving votes: Byron 21. Tremont 8. Kewanee 6. Auburn 2. Flora 2. Camp Point Central 1. Lawrenceville 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Moweaqua Central A&M (15) 19-0 150 1
2. Annawan 22-3 123 2
3. Danville Schlarman 18-1 119 3
4. Cissna Park 22-1 90 4
5. Calhoun 19-2 86 5
6. Lebanon 19-1 66 7
7. Brimfield 21-4 64 6
8. Catlin (Salt Fork) 21-2 28 9
(tie) Liberty 22-2 28 10
10. Indian Creek 21-0 23 NR
Others receiving votes: Harvest Christian Academy 20. Ashton-Franklin Center 10. New Athens 7. Mount Olive 5. Winchester 2. Mendon Unity 1. Galena 1. Seton Academy 1. Wethersfield 1.