ISP seizes Methamphetamine valued at nearly $5,000

LITCHFIELD – The Illinois State Police report troopers seized meth headed from Mexico to northern Illinois during a traffic stop near Litchfield.

An Illinois State Police Sergeant pulled over a vehicle traveling on Interstate 55 near Litchfield for a traffic violation when they picked up on signs of criminal activity. The ISP Sergeant requested an ISP Canine Unit to respond to the scene for a free air sniff. When the Canine Unit and an additional ISP Trooper arrived on scene, the canine had a positive alert on the vehicle.

“There were several indicators of criminal activity which caused the Sergeant to look beyond just the traffic stop. All our officers who worked on this stop are to be commended,” says Interim District 18 Commander, Lieutenant Timothy Tyler.

Authorities recovered approximately one pound of meth from the vehicle, along with other drug paraphernalia. That amount is worth nearly $5,000 on the street, according to Tyler.

This case is currently under investigation by the Illinois State Police. Charges for parties involved are pending.