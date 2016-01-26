Central Illinois McDonald’s restaurants participating in “Give a Little Love”

DECATUR – McDonald’s Restaurants of Central Illinois are inviting customers to donate in their annual “Give a Little Love” campaign that benefits the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois (RMHCCI).

Customers can donate $1 or more at participating McDonald’s restaurants in Central Illinois starting Tuesday, February 2 through Thursday, February 25. Those who make a donation will have their name displayed on a paper heart in the restaurant.

Officials says 100% of the proceeds stay local and benefit the families staying in the Ronald McDonald House in Springfield, Illinois.

More than $210,000 in funds were raised last year.

“At McDonald’s, we see the exceptional support the Ronald McDonald House provides to families in need and it’s great to see the community year after year get involved and help us give back,” local McDonald’s owner and operator Gary Birschbach says.

This year’s campaign also coincides with the Springfield Ronald McDonald House’s 30th year in service. Central Illinois residents are invited to attend the 30th Anniversary Celebration for the house by attending the RMHCCI Red Tie & Pearls Gala on Friday, February 5 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield.

Further information on attending that gala, as well as on the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois, can be found here.