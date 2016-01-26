Kincaid Residents still dealing with Damage and Aftermath of December Flooding

KINCAID – With more than a third of the village flooded, residents of Kincaid are still seeking answers and help.

WAND News has been following the story of Kincaid's flood damages woes since the flooding happened in December. Their recovery efforts continued into the New Year. Volunteer crews arrived on January 4, and later more assistance came in from more agencies. Now, senators and representatives have stepped in as well.

Holding office hours for the residents, Senator Andy Manar and Representative Sue Scherer offered available resources to flood victims who have lost everything from homes to livelihoods.

Jessica Rabideau operated an in-home daycare and after the flood destroyed her home, she had to move into a temporary mobile home until assistance will be available.

Rabideau said, "I lost a lot of my basement. We had to rip up floors. My business had to be shut down… Thank god it’s cold cause mold would probably be growing already."

State Representative of the 96th District Scherer said, "We’ve got Department of Insurance here and DNR and IEMA. They are here to help answer people’s questions, so that they can see where they can turn and get resources."

More than 20 counties in Illinois were declared disaster counties, and a total of $18 million dollars of uninsured losses must be reported until FEMA can intervene.

For more information on how to document losses you can view the form below or visit this link.