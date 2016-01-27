Vermilion County parents invited to Project Success event

WESTVILLE - Project Success of Vermilion County officials are inviting parents of two local high schools to attend a special event on January 27.

Project Success officials say the event, titled "Parent University: A New Year, A New You!", will be held at Westville High School from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Parents of students that attend Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School and Westville High School are welcome to attend.

Attendees will be able to make a craft and try healthy recipes. Additionally, a prize basket will be given away, and activities will be available for children ages five and older.

In order to attend, you will need to register by calling (217) 446-3200. For more information about Project Success, click here.