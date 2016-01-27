Central Illinois families invited to try skiing, showshoeing during Into the Wild event

DECATUR - The Macon County Conservation District is inviting central Illinois families to learn more about cross-country skiing or snowshoeing during an "Into the Wild" program on February 6.

Officials say this program will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Rock Springs Nature Center. Beginner's lessons will be offered for both cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, after which participants will be able to test their newly-learned skills on Rock Springs Conservation Area trails. Participants will then be able to warm up with a cup of hot cocoa afterward.

This event is free and open to the public, and all equipment will be provided. However, at least four inches of snow on the ground will be required for this event to be held, and you must register online by 12:00 p.m. on February 5.

For more information, click here.