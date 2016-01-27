CRIS teaming with AARP Tax Aide to provide tax help

DANVILLE - CRIS Healthy-Aging Center is teaming up with AARP Tax Aide to provide free assistance for seniors and low-to-moderate-income individuals this year.

This service will be available at the CRIS Healthy-Aging Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., starting February 2 and running through April 15. Officials say in order to receive tax return preparation assistance, you will need to make an appointment.

To schedule an appointment, call the CRIS Healthy-Aging Center at (217) 443-2999. For more information, click here.