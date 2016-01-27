Free Wi-Fi coming to Downtown Springfield, CWLP Says

SPRINGFIELD – Our news partners at WTAX News Radio say Springfield is on its way to having Wi-Fi in the downtown area.

WTAX writes that Information Systems Director of City Water, Light and Power department Steve Hostick says the service will be coming to downtown Springfield. Hostick says the trial period speed could be anywhere from 4 to 6 megabytes per second, depending on usage.

That speed is not confirmed and could be subject to change.

“Four to six is about the average that they do right now,” Hostick explains.

He points out that in San Jose they do five megabits up and 10 down, but the city of Springfield will just have to wait and see how it pans out. The season will also impact how many people use the service.

WTAX writes that Ruckus will likely be the company that provides the capital city’s Wi-Fi service. They also say Hostick estimates the first phase of Wi-Fi will cost roughly $45,000. Phase two will be $124,660, and phase three will be $19,140.

Annual maintenance could cost anywhere from $20,000 – $25,000.

City officials hope to have the Wi-Fi operational by next summer.