Local officials say Urbana Property Tax Bills could drop 11 Percent

URBANA – Our partners at the Champaign News-Gazette write that Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing says taxpayers could see a drop in this year’s tax bills after a decision was made to put the hospitals back on the tax rolls.

Reporter Debra Pressey writes that the Champaign County Board of Review met on Wednesday, January 27, and voted to place Carle Foundation Hospital and Presence Covenant Medical Center back on the tax rolls.

Earlier this month, a 4th District Appellate Court overturned the state’s 2012 tax exemption / charity care law that redefined the terms under which nonprofit hospitals in Illinois receive exemptions from paying real estate taxes in their communities. According to the News-Gazette, Urbana taxpayers saw an 11 percent increase when the hospitals initially dropped out of the tax base.

Now, Pressey writes, the hospitals would be back on tax rolls just in time for 2015 taxes payable this year.

Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing told the News-Gazette she was happy with the board’s decision as it will take the extra burden of the hospitals back off the residents.

Cunningham Township Assessor Dan Stebbins tells the News-Gazette the hospitals have 10 days to request a hearing once they are notified by the board of review. They will be notified of their potential change from exempt to non-exempt.

Pressey writes, “Nothing changes before the hospitals have a chance to appeal the decision to the board.”

