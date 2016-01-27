Illinois American Water seeking applicants for 2016 Environmental Grant Program

ILLINOIS – Illinois American Water announced today they are seeking applicants for their 2016 Environmental Grant Program that supports local projects.

The application process is now open for those in need of grants for their innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds through partnerships. Applicants can be awards grants of up to $10,000.

This program is designed to support diverse types of activities, such as watershed cleanups, reforestation efforts, biodiversity projects, streamside buffer restoration projects, wellhead protection initiatives and hazardous waste collections efforts.

Environmental Grants and the ability to make an impact by working together at the local level https://t.co/9B5Cs9umzb — IL American Water (@ilamwater) January 22, 2016

Those applying must meet the following qualifications:

Must be located in an Illinois American Water service area

Address a source water or watershed protection need in the community

Be completed between May 1, 2016 and November 30, 2016

Be a new or innovative program for the community, or serve as a significant expansion to an existing program

Be carried out by a formal or informal partnership between two or more organizations

Provide evidence of sustainability

Illinois American Water issued six grants in 2015 totaling $23,515 to the following organizations: the Stream Discovery Released in the East program, Hickory Creek Watershed Bio-Blitz project, the Peoria Art Guild’s Rainwater Revival, the Peoria Riverfront Museum, the City of South Beloit and the Conservation Technology Information Center.

Grant information and application forms can be found online at Illinois American Water’s website. Applications should be postmarked by April 1, 2016.

They can be mailed to Karen Cotton at Illinois American Water, 7500 North Harker Drive, Peoria, Illinois 61615 or email to karen.cotton@amwater.com. Emailing applications is preferred.