Black Lives Matter Co-Founder to speak at U of I in February

URBANA – The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign’s YMCA will host a visit by Opal Tometi, one of the Co-founders of the National Black Lives Matter Movement on Friday, February 19.

Tometi introduced the Twitter hashtag and launched the Black Lives Matter Movement, along with other co-founders Alicia Garza and Patrisse Cullors. She will be speaking on social injustice, anti-black bias and the dangers of uninformed views on various topics, as well as focusing on equality in today’s society.

The event “A Conversation with Opal Tometi” will take place at Allen Hall, located at 1005 West Gregory Drive in Urbana at 12 PM. It is free and open to the public.

Following Tometi’s talk, the University YMCA will be hosting a lunch reception with her and members of the local Black Lives Matter chapter at 1:30 PM. That will be held at the YMCA on 1001 South Wright Street in Champaign. The lunch reception is by registration only. Tickets can be purchased here or by calling 217-337-1500. Those wishing to sponsor a student ticket can also call that number by Monday, February 15.

Tometi’s visit is a part of the Spring 2016 Friday Forum lecture series, “Breaking Down Racism: Fighting Racial Injustice in the U.S.” Her visit is the third in the series.

Further information about the Friday Forum lecture series presented by the University YMCA can be found here.