Crime Stoppers gives update on 2015 statistics

ILLINOIS – The Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties would like to thank the people of Central Illinois for their assistance in 2015 and have released some statistics on criminals, tips and funds.

Officials report that the not for profit organization helped law enforcement take 84 criminals off the street in 2015. Crime Stoppers also took in 1,000 tips from the public during that year, concerning a variety of crimes from thefts and robberies to homicides and drug trafficking.

The Crime Stoppers Board of Directors approved $19,750 in rewards to tipsters as well.

Crime Stoppers officials say they are always encouraging the public to send in tips that could help solve crimes, even if they are old and unsolved.

All tips are made anonymously, whether they are through calls, texts or online.

Those who believe they have information Crime Stoppers can use should call 217-788-8427, text CRIMES with the keyword “TIP672” and the information or visit the Crime Stoppers website. If an arrest is made with information submitted, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 in cash.