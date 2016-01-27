Crash Blocks Traffic for Hours in Decatur

Posted: Updated:

Decatur- A serious crash blocked traffic at Grand Avenue and Water Street in Decatur for hours. 

Decatur police say the crash happened shortly after 6:30 PM. It involved a small car and motor-bike or dirt bike.

The person on the bike was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police are investigating.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps