Taylorville Schools Need Budget Help

Taylorville, IL - More than one hundred concerned parents and citizens attended a special informational meeting Wednesday night to hear how the Taylorville school district will be able to deliver a balanced budget for fiscal year 2017. Members of the audience were also given a chance to speak and ask questions. At issue is the cut in state aid schools like CUSD #3 are suppose to receive. School Superintendent Dr. Greg Furstenau says because of lack of payments budget talks are starting off with over a $500,000 deficit. Taylorville has lost close to 4 million dollars in the last five years because of state budget problems. There is still no word on whether districts across the state will receive funding because of the state budget impasse. Adding to that, the districts expenditure per pupil is $7,163. the state average per pupil is $12,521. That puts the school district in the bottom five percent in the state. Christian county is also, Tax Capped, meaning increases in property taxes are limited. The rate can be increased with voter approval. Furstenau said that because of these factors, some cuts may have to be made for the 2017 budget. Those may include a reduction in staff. Namely reducing 6 teaching positions and 4 support staff positions. Also mentioned was the elimination of Junior High and Freshman athletics programs and a move of Kindergarten through third grade students from Stonington to Taylorville elementary schools North and Memorial. Since 2006 enrollment is down by 427 students and the district has closed 3 elementary schools and eliminated 103 positions. That's 28% fewer staff in the last 10 years. Furstenau credits the school board with being able to work with what little funding they have to provide quality education to the students in the Taylorville school district.