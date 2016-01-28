Truck-tractor rollover causes delays on I-74 Thursday morning

URBANA - Illinois State Police say all lanes are now open after a truck-tractor semi-trailer roll over crash on Interstate 74 this morning.

Authorities say the crash happened at about 5:33 a.m. near mile post 186. ISP Troopers say the truck-tractor semi-trailer was hauling 156 hogs at the time of this incident.

The livestock was safely removed from the vehicle before removal efforts began, with Troopers performing a rolling roadblock in order to allow the safe removal of the truck-tractor.

The roadblock resulted in the partial closure of I-74 in both directions at various times, will all lanes reopening shortly after 10:00 a.m.

