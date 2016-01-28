HSHS St. Anthony's Physical Rehabilitation and Wellness Services moving to new facility

EFFINGHAM - HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital officials have announced the facility's Physical Rehabilitation and Wellness services are moving to the Richard E. Workman Sports Complex.

Officials say the move will take place on January 28 and 29, with services being offered at the Complex, located at 130 North Maple Street in Effingham, beginning February 1. Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and Speech Therapy will be offered at this new location.

The hours of operation for the new facility will be 7:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Officials also say HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital inpatients will be able to continue their therapy services through a special team of therapists who will remain at the hospital.

