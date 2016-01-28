Local teachers participating in iBIO Institute EDUCATE Center workshops

DECATUR - The Education Coalition of Macon County is teaming up with Archer Daniels Midland Company to provide scientific training workshops for central Illinois teachers.

Officials say iBIO Institute's EDUCATE Center will bring the latest science information from regional biotech companies to local teachers through a series of workshops during 2016.

The first of the scheduled workshops begins on January 28, and will focus on implementing state-mandated Next Generation Science Standards in the classroom. The new standards aim to place emphasis on real-world applications of learning and adopting international best practices for science education.

Teachers from nine central Illinois school districts are expected to be in attendance. For more information about iBIO Institute, click here.