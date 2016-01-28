1 arrested in January 27, 28 burglaries in Decatur

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department says one person has been arrested in connection with multiple burglaries to automobiles during the late evening hours of January 27 and early morning hours of January 28.

Decatur police say officers were dispatched to a report of a burglary in the 1500 block of East Buena Vista at about 12:35 a.m. While responding to this report, officers say another burglary to a vehicle was found in the 1800 block of East Lake Shore Drive.

Authorities say Decatur police officers were able to view security footage from the East Lake Shore Drive burglary, which took place during the late-night hours of January 27, and developed a suspect description.

Another burglary in the 200 block of West Wood Street was reported to Decatur police later that morning, and officers say a witness gave a similar description to the one developed from the security footage viewed earlier. Decatur police say a person matching the description of the suspect was found near the corner of Edward and Wood, and witnesses told police that this individual was the one seen burglarizing cars.

The person, identified as David Mowery, 27, was then taken into custody. Decatur police say David Mowery had several items in his pockets that were later claimed by known burglary victims.

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing. If you have any information on these burglaries, you are asked to call the Decatur Police Department at (217) 424-2711.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.