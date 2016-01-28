Operation Enduring Support collecting donations for U.S. Military Troops

DECATUR - Central Illinois residents are encouraged to show their support for U.S. Military troops stationed overseas by donating items that will be delivered to them this spring.

The military family support group Operation Enduring Support is accepting donations and APO/FPO Military addresses through February 25. The donations will be used to create Easter packages that will be send to troops overseas.

Officials say they are looking for the following items to be donated:

- Personal Care Items

- Energy Bars

- Cheese and Cracker Packs

- Beef Jerky and Cheese Sticks

- Canned Meat

- Sandwich Spread

- Puzzle Books

- Playing Cards

- Eye Drops

- Lip Balm

- Sun Screen

- Aloe Vera gel

- Individual Drink Packages

Individuals who would like to make a donation may do so by delivering the items to Grace United Methodist Church, located at 901 North Main Street in Decatur. APO/FPO addresses will also be accepted through the following email addresses:

a.irwin@att.net

dolson@decaturgrace.org

We will provide more information as it becomes available.