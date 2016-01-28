I-TEAM: Killers To Get Resentenced

Decatur – The United States Supreme Court has ruled nearly 100 convicted killers in Illinois who were sentenced to automatic life terms as teenagers must be resentenced.

The WAND I-Team has learned four of those convicted are from Decatur and were sentenced in cases dating back more than 20 to 30 years ago.

“I think it was a matter with the decision that with juveniles they shouldn’t be treated the same as adults and that these automatic life sentences weren’t fair to the juveniles,” Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott said of the Supreme Court’s decision.

Rodney Baltimore and Gary Clark were teenagers when they entered the Decatur home of Prentice and Effie Curfman during a home invasion in 1984. The pair murdered the elderly couple and were caught within days.

Tyrone Humphrey and Contrell Williams were convicted in the random 1994 killings of Shane Storm and Matthew Wittacre. At the time police described their murders as an “execution style homicide.” They were also convicted of murdering Sheri Ellis in an east side Decatur convenience store.

Scott tells WAND’s Doug Wolfe he plans on seeking new life terms for the men. No date has been set for resentencing hearings.