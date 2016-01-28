Champaign police arrest two in early morning shooting incident

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Police Department says two men were arrested in connection with a shooting incident that happened during the early-morning hours of January 28.

Champaign police say an officer heard the sound of several gunshots coming from the downtown area at about 1:54 a.m. Several officers responded to the area, and began speaking with witnesses and searching the area.

Authorities say several spent shell casings were found in a parking lot on Main Street, and after viewing surveillance video from a nearby business and speaking with witnesses, Champaign police were able to develop a potential suspect and the vehicle the suspect was traveling in.

Champaign police say a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle was stopped by officers at about 3:18 a.m. During the traffic stop, officers detained two people, and found a loaded handgun and a small amount of suspected marijuana in the vehicle.

The two individuals, identified as Travis Billingsley, 28, and Michael Francois, 26, were arrested. Billingsley faces preliminary charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and defacing the identification marks of a firearm. Francois faces preliminary charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, defacing the identification marks of a firearm, and possession of marijuana.

This incident remains under investigation by the Champaign Police Department. We will provide more information as it becomes available.