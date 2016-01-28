Illinois "Orange and Blue" Spring Game Set for April 16

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (via Illinois Athletics) - The annual Illinois football Orange and Blue Spring Game will take place at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 16, at 1 p.m. Admission and parking for the Spring Game is free. It will be streamed live on FIGHTINGILLINI.com.

Led by head coach Bill Cubit, the Fighting Illini will begin spring practices on Friday, March 11, with the first of 15 workouts. The spring schedule includes the annual Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Clinic (IHSFCA) March 31-April 2 in Champaign and culminates with the Spring Game on April 16.

Other Illinois Football Key Dates

Wednesday, Feb. 3 – National Signing Day

Thursday, March 10 – Senior Pro Timing Day