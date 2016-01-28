lllini Stage Furious Rally to End Regulation, But Fall in Overtime to Ohio State

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) -- Trevor Thompson scored 16 points and Ohio State survived a furious comeback by Illinois to win in overtime Thursday night, 68-63.

JaQuan Lyle hit a pair of free throws with 14 seconds left in overtime to put the Buckeyes (14-8, 6-3 Big Ten) up 66-63 and Mickey Mitchel followed with a layup to ice the game.

The Illini (10-11, 2-6) trailed by 13 with 6:34 to play but fought back and tied the game at 58-58 on a 3-pointer by Jalen Coleman-Lands with 56.9 seconds left in regulation.

But Illinois scored just five points in overtime.

Keita Bates-Diop finished with 15 points and 12 reoubnds for Ohio State and Marc Loving scored 11 with 10 boards.

Kendrick Nunn led Illinois with 24 points, including five 3-pointers.