Danville Public Library hosting Project Uplift for homeless residents

DANVILLE - The Danville Public Library's Outreach Department is hosting a special event designed to benefit homeless families and individuals on January 29.

Officials say Project Uplift will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Danville Public Library. During this time, attendees will be able to connect with specialized resource providers and information in a safe, welcoming environment.

Officials also say the event will be designed like a fair, complete with information booths and giveaways for participants.

