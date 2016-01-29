Champaign police investigating Thursday night shooting

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Police Department is investigating a shooting incident on the city's north side that left one man injured Thursday evening.

Champaign police say officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of North Neil Street at about 6:32 p.m. Upon arriving, officers say the found a man who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his wounds.

Authorities say officers interviewed witnesses and processed the scene for evidence. Champaign police say the suspect in this shooting is described as a black male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and a baseball cap.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477. This incident is still under investigation.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.