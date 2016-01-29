Champaign City Council to discuss settlement to lawsuit

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign City Council says it will consider a settlement to a federal lawsuit filed against the City of Champaign and four police officers during their February 2 meeting.

City officials say the lawsuit, filed by Kisica Seets, alleges that officers used excessive force against her during an April 11, 2014 arrest. The proposed settlement for $70,000 would release all claims against the City and officers, and dismiss the lawsuit against three of the four officers.

According to Champaign Attorney Fred Stavins, both parties agreed to the deposition. A copy of the City Council agenda item related to the settlement can be found here. More information about the arrest and lawsuit can be found here.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.