Coroner releases name of man found inside truck-tractor on I-74

MANSFIELD - The Champaign County Coroner has released the identity of a man who was found unresponsive in a truck-tractor semi-trailer near Mansfield on January 27.

Coroner Duane Northrup says McKinely Reed, 52, was pronounced dead at 12:03 p.m. Reed was found in his truck-tractor, located near mile marker 166 on I-74 eastbound. Authorities say they originally believed Reed to have been involved in a crash.

Northrup says preliminary autopsy results revealed that Reed died of natural causes, and that final autopsy results will be released after toxicology studies are completed.

Reed's death is being investigated by the Champaign County Coroner's Office and the Illinois State Police.