Governor Rauner: FEMA to assist with flood damage assessments

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner has announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will assist with storm and flood damage assessments in nearly two dozen counties.

In a news release, Governor Rauner's Office revealed that FEMA, IEMA, and U.S. Small Business Administration personnel will begin assessing damage to businesses and homes in the following counties on February 4: Alexander, Christian, Clinton, Douglas, Iroquois, Jersey, Madison, Randolph, Sangamon, and St. Clair.

Additionally, FEMA will work with state and local officials on assessments of storm-related costs incurred by local government in the following counties on February 1: Alexander, Bureau, Calhoun, Cass, Cumberland, Iroquois, Jackson, Jersey, Madison, Marion, Mason, Menard, Monroe, Morgan, Moultrie, Pike, Randolph, St. Clair, and Vermilion.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.