Central Illinois invited to tune in to 2016 United Cerebral Palsy Telethon

ILLINOIS - WAND-TV is inviting all of central Illinois to join us for the 2016 United Cerebral Palsy Telethon on January 31, 2016.

The telethon, scheduled to be held at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield, will air on WAND, and will live stream on www.wandtv.com, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Among the hosts for the telethon will be WAND's Sean Streaty.

All pledges received during this telethon will stay local to support children and adult services and work programs offered by United Cerebral Palsy Land of Lincoln. United Cerebral Palsy Land of Lincoln provides services to more than 600 individuals and their families in central Illinois.

For more information on United Cerebral Palsy, click here.