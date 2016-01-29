President Obama to meet with lawmakers in Springfield February 10

SPRINGFIELD - President Barack Obama will meet with Illinois lawmakers on February 10, according to a news release from Governor Bruce Rauner's Office.

According to the release, President Obama will meet with lawmakers at the Illinois State Capitol to speak about finding common ground between Republicans and Democrats.

Rauner says he looks forward "to welcoming President Obama to the State Capitol."

President Obama served as an Illinois State Senator and U.S. Senator prior to being elected to the Presidency in 2008.