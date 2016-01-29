Clinton Police Department: 1 arrested, faces charge of drug-induced homicide

CLINTON - The Clinton Police Department says one person has been arrested in connection with the October 2015 death of a central Illinois woman.

Clinton police say members of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Joshua Dubson, 32, on a warrant for drug-induced homicide. Authorities say the arrest stems from an investigation into the October 30, 2015 death of Christina Godinet.

Police say Godinet was pronounced dead at her home by the DeWitt County Coroner after first responders reported that she was unresponsive.

If convicted of drug-induced homicide, Dubson could face up to 30 years in prison. Dubson is being held on $250,000 bond. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

