Lawmakers Propose Bill To Fund Universities & MAP Grants

Urbana – Republican State Senators Dale Righter, (R) Mattoon, and Chapin Rose, (R) Mahomet, are introducing legislation in the General Assembly to ensure funding for the state’s colleges and universities while providing funding for the Monetary Award Program, or MAP grants.”

Righter and Rose announced their legislation on the campus of the University of Illinois. Rose says their legislation is the only bill in the legislature to fund MAP grants and provide funding for the schools with a revenue stream.

“The four year operational expenses. The community colleges. The not for profit privates like Millikin through MAP grants for these students. No other bill does that,” Rose told WAND’s Doug Wolfe.

Rose and Righter are also calling for a major overhaul of the state’s procurement or purchasing system to help fund education and grants. It’s believed an overhaul could save taxpayers an estimated $500 million. Money from the savings could then be used to fund education and the student grants.

Under their plan community colleges would be funded at 90% of 2015 funding levels. Four year colleges and universities would be funded at 80% of 2015 funding levels.