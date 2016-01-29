H.S. Basketball Scores - Jan. 29, 2016

Posted:

Check here for scores from Friday night's action on the high school hardwood!

BOYS

  Central 80  Urbana 53  F   
  Centennial 42  Bloomington 78  F   
  Danville 63  Richwoods 64  F/OT   
  Unity 83  Rantoul 50  F   
  St. Thomas More 61  Monticello 60  F   
  SJO 64  Maroa-Forsyth 37  F   
  Glenwood 67  MacArthur 62  F   
  Eisenhower 76  Lanphier 80  F/OT   
  Southeast 58  Rochester 34  F   
  Lincoln 53  Springfield H.S. 47  F   
  Jacksonville 64  Sacred Heart-Griffin 50  F   
  Salem 38  Taylorville 49  F   
  Mattoon 55  Mt. Zion 56  F   
  Effingham 79  Charleston 58  F   
  Normal U-High 56  Mahomet-Seymour 41  F   
  Arcola 57  Argenta-Oreana 43  F   
  LSA 39  ALAH 26  F   
  Okaw Valley 60  Sangamon Valley 64  F   
  Williamsville 62  Quest Charter 57  F/OT    
  PORTA 36  Pittsfield 57  F   
  Athens 50  Delavan 55  F   
  Auburn 62  South County 47  F   
  Urbana-U. 70  DCS 38  F   
  Edinburg 42  Pawnee 56  F   
  Pana 62  Carlyle 83  F   
  Breese-Mater Dei 49  Teutopolis 71  F   
  Dieterich 33  St. Anthony 31  F  

