H.S. Basketball Scores - Jan. 29, 2016

H.S. Basketball Scores - Jan. 29, 2016Posted:
Check here for scores from Friday night's action on the high school hardwood!
BOYS
Central 80 Urbana 53 F
Centennial 42 Bloomington 78 F
Danville 63 Richwoods 64 F/OT
Unity 83 Rantoul 50 F
St. Thomas More 61 Monticello 60 F
SJO 64 Maroa-Forsyth 37 F
Glenwood 67 MacArthur 62 F
Eisenhower 76 Lanphier 80 F/OT
Southeast 58 Rochester 34 F
Lincoln 53 Springfield H.S. 47 F
Jacksonville 64 Sacred Heart-Griffin 50 F
Salem 38 Taylorville 49 F
Mattoon 55 Mt. Zion 56 F
Effingham 79 Charleston 58 F
Normal U-High 56 Mahomet-Seymour 41 F
Arcola 57 Argenta-Oreana 43 F
LSA 39 ALAH 26 F
Okaw Valley 60 Sangamon Valley 64 F
Williamsville 62 Quest Charter 57 F/OT
PORTA 36 Pittsfield 57 F
Athens 50 Delavan 55 F
Auburn 62 South County 47 F
Urbana-U. 70 DCS 38 F
Edinburg 42 Pawnee 56 F
Pana 62 Carlyle 83 F
Breese-Mater Dei 49 Teutopolis 71 F
Dieterich 33 St. Anthony 31 F