Champaign police arrest man in connection with a shooting

CHAMPAIGN - A man is under arrest in connection with a shooting in Champaign.

Jason R. Eatman, 34, was arrested without incident in the 200 block of Kenwood Drive in Champaign on January 30.

The incident took place January 28. Champaign Police responded to a shooting on Neil Street at about 6:32 PM. When they arrived, they found a 29 year old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Carle Hospital in serious condition.

Eatman is now charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. Bond has been set at $2,000,000.

Although an arrest has been made, the investigation remains on going. Champaign Police Detectives ask that anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Champaign Police Investigations Division at 217-351-4545.