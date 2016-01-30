Decatur Youth Hockey Association to Honor Seniors

DECATUR – On Tuesday, Feb. 2, the Decatur Youth Hockey Association will celebrate Senior Night.

11 players who will be playing their last home game with the Flames will be honored at the special event. Seniors will be honored at 6:15 p.m. just before their game against Bloomington. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students or seniors.

The Decatur youth Hockey Association invites the community to come out and show these players how much we appreciate and support them.