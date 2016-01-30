Decatur Police investigate after home was shot seven times

DECATUR - Decatur police are investigating after a home was shot seven times early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 1500 Block of East Division Street at about 4:00 AM. A home owner reported hearing gun shots. When police arrived, they found the home had been shot multiple times No one was injured.

Police told WAND News they aren't sure if the home was targeted for a specific reason.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS or the Decatur Police Department at (217) 424-2711