Facts about Zika virus: Three confirmed cases in Illinois

The World Health Organization the Zika Virus is spreading across the globe and there could be up to 4,000,000 new cases this year. As of Friday, Illinois had a total of three cases.

“The Zika virus is a mosquito – borne virus,” said Dr. Shelly Aleprast of St. Johns Hospital.

“It’s not a new virus. The CDC has been aware of it for years but there is currently an outbreak in the Americas and Mexico.”

Dr. Alepra says you could have the virus and not even know it. Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, rash, and conjunctivitis.

In May 2015, the Pan American Health Organization issued an alert about the first confirmed case of Zika virus infection in Brazil.

A travel alert was consequently issued for people traveling to areas where the Zika virus is prominent.

As with most viruses, there is no known treatment.

“Just rest, fluids, Tylenol, or ibuprofen,” Dr. Aleprast told WAND News.

Pregnant women who contract the virus are at greater risk for birth defects.

According to the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, one in five people infected with Zika will become ill.