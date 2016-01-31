Pair from Quebec involved in crash on I-55

SANGAMON COUNTY – Illinois State Police were on the scene of a property damage crash involving a driver and passenger from Quebec at 1 AM on Sunday, January 31.

A 24-year-old truck driver from Quebec and her 34-year-old passenger were traveling northbound on Interstate 55, just south of South Grand Avenue in Springfield, early Sunday morning. The semi driver told troopers they were traveling in the left lane when an unknown black vehicle came into the truck’s lane, causing the driver to swerve to the left to avoid a collision.

The semi-truck then struck the center concrete median barrier, which caused extensive damage to both the truck tractor and the semi-trailer. The vehicle then came to a rest partially on the left shoulder and partially in the left lane.

Authorities closed down the left lane, while a tow company offloaded the trailer and removed the semi.

No one was injured in the crash. Authorities are still investigating, so charges are pending.