Decatur Police respond to multiple Break-Ins on Saturday

DECATUR – Decatur Police report they are investigating three separate attempted home burglary incidents that took place on or around Saturday, January 30.

Authorities received calls on three incidents throughout the day and night on January 30.

The first burglary attempt was reported at around 12:30 PM. A resident returned to their home on Vanderhoof Street to find their back door had been kicked in. Nothing was reported stolen, and authorities say the incident happened between January 28 and January 30.

A second burglary attempt happened at a home on Moundford Court. Police believe the attempt took place between 4 PM and 11 PM on Saturday. Unknown suspects broke into the home through a window. Once again, no items were reported stolen, but police are still investigating.

The final incident occurred at around 9:30 PM on January 30 on West Harper Avenue. A resident was returning home when he saw two men leaves his homing. The resident interrupted the suspects as they attempted to steal a gaming system from the residence. Authorities say the resident’s children’s bedrooms had been rifled through, but nothing else appears to be missing.

Decatur Police are looking for the suspects who fled the West Harper Avenue at around 9:30 PM last night. They are described as wearing black hoodies and sweatpants at the time of the incident.

Authorities told WAND News that none of these incidents appear to be related.

Anyone with information on these crimes can call the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2711.