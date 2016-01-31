Wisconsin Tops Illinois 63-55

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) -- Nigel Hayes scored 17 points, Bronson Koenig added 11 and Wisconsin beat Illinois 63-55 on Sunday night for the Badgers' fourth straight victory.

Wisconsin (13-9, 5-4 Big Ten) fell behind the Illini (10-12, 2-7) early but took its first lead at 23-22 on a dunk by Khalil Iverson with 4:56 left in the first half and never trailed again. Iverson finished with a career-high 10 points.

The Illini closed to within 55-50 with 1:02 to play on a 3-pointer by Kendrick Nunn. But Hayes hit six free throws in the last minute to ice the game.

Malcolm Hill led Illinois with 22 points.

Starting Illini forward Michael Finke left the game with an apparent knee injury in the second half after a collision with Hayes.