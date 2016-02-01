DMCOC hosting basic computer training classes during February

DECATUR - The Decatur-Macon County Opportunities Corporation has announced it will host basic computer training classes for low-income residents beginning on February 16.

Officials say the classes will meet from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., three days a week for four weeks, starting February 16. Participants will receive training in keyboarding, using the Internet, Windows, Microsoft Word, and Microsoft Excel. Certificates of achievement will be awarded to those who complete the entire course.

The training classes will be free for those who meet eligibility requirements, which vary depending on family size. For example, the gross income for a family of three cannot exceed $6,278 over the last 90 days.

Appointments will be set on a first-come, first-served basis during the week of February 9.