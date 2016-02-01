Champaign police investigating aggravated robbery

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into an aggravated robbery that happened on January 27.

Champaign police say officers received a report of a woman being robbed and battered near her apartment, located in the 200 block of South Fourth Street, at about 10:20 p.m. The woman was later taken to the emergency room for treatment of her injuries.

Authorities say the suspects were described as black males, between 18 and 20 years of age, standing 5'8" tall with medium builds, and clean shaven. The first suspect was described as wearing a dark-colored beanie and stocking cap, and dark-colored clothing, while the second suspect was described as having short hair and wearing dark-colored clothing. Police say both suspects were seen leaving the area in a small, white-colored newer-model Sedan.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477. We will provide more information as it becomes available.