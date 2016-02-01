CICBC hosting several blood drives in Decatur during February

DECATUR - Central Illinois Community Blood Center officials are encouraging residents to make potentially lifesaving donations at one of three blood drives being held in Decatur during the month of February.

CICBC officials say blood drives will be hosted in the following locations:

February 9

Millikin Court Building

126 South Water Street, Decatur

11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Contact: Amy Jenkins, (217) 233-8116

February 10

Decatur Memorial Hospital

2300 North Edward Street

10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m

Contact: Community Blood Center, (217) 241-7550

February 15

Spirit of Life Church

4994 East Baker Woods Lane

2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Contact: Sarah Dehority, (217) 972-1887

Individuals who are at least 17 years old, weigh more than 110 pounds, and last gave blood on or before December 14, 2015 will be eligible to donate at these drives. Additionally, you will need a photo I.D. or a CICBC Donor Card in order to donate.

For more information, visit the Central Illinois Community Blood Center's website, or call the contact numbers shown above.