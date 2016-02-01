2016 Horace Mann Educator of the Year nominations being accepted

SPRINGFIELD - Springfield Public School District #186 and Horace Mann officials have announced that 2016 Horace Mann Educator of the Year nominations are now being accepted.

Officials say the public is invited to submit the name of an administrator or educator for nominations in the Horace Mann Educator of the Year, Administrator of the Year, and Rising Star Awards. Nominations will be accepted through March 1, 2016.

After March 1, nominations will be reviewed by a committee composed of educators and community members, and finalists will be selected. The Educator of the year will receive a crystal owl award and $1,000 cash prize, while the Administrator of the Year will receive a $500 cash prize. Finalists for both categories, as well as three Rising Star winners, will receive a $250 cash prize.

To submit your nomination, you can fill out the form online, or print out the Educator of the Year or Administrator of the Year nomination packet, and mail it in to:

Springfield Public Schools

ATTN: Educator/Administrator of the Year Selection Committee

1900 W. Monroe St.

Springfield, IL 62704

For more information about Horace Mann, click here.